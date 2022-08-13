Five Congolese police officers killed in protest over eastern jailbreak

Five Congolese police officers were killed in the eastern city of Butembo on Friday and security vehicles were burned, local authorities said, as public frustration mounted after suspected Islamists freed more than 800 inmates from the central prison.

Protests broke out in western parts of Butembo, with participants angry about how the prison in the middle of the city was attacked on Wednesday with such apparent ease, said Van Germain Katsiwa, a representative of a local civil society group.

"The situation is critical - we've seen a massive break-out in Butembo and we don't know where they've escaped to," he said by phone.