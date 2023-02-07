    বাংলা

    At least 25 killed in Burkina Faso attack in Seno province

    Thousands have been killed by militants across the Sahel since 2012, where insecurity has affected agriculture and contributed to hunger

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Feb 2023, 05:50 AM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2023, 05:50 AM

    Armed assailants killed at least 22 civilians and three police officers during an attack in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, the interim government said on Monday.

    The attack took place on Saturday afternoon in the northern province of Seno, in a section of the West African country that has become a hotbed of jihadist activity since 2015.

    The regional governor provided a provisional death toll of 25, including 22 civilians and three police officers, the government said in a statement. Others were wounded and material damage was caused, the government said, but did not elaborate.

    Burkina Faso is one of several West African nations battling a violent insurgency with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State that took root in neighbouring Mali in 2012.

    Militants have gained ground and spread to several countries despite costly international military efforts to quash them.

    Thousands have been killed and more than 2.7 million displaced across the Sahel, where insecurity has affected agriculture and contributed to rising hunger levels.

    Frustrations over growing insecurity in the region have spurred a flurry of military takeovers since 2020, including two in Burkina Faso last year.

    RELATED STORIES
    A soldier from the new Takuba force keeps watch during a patrol with Malian soldiers near Niger border in Dansongo Circle, Mali August 21, 2021.
    Hope for jobs drives recruitment by militant groups in Africa: UNDP
    While worldwide deaths from terrorism have declined in the last five years, deaths in sub-Saharan Africa have risen, making it now the global epicentre of attacks
    Alamy via
    Burkina Faso assailants kill 15 Nigerian pilgrims
    The pilgrims were on their way to a religious ceremony from Niger and Nigeria, a trip that involves crossing jihadist hotspots in Burkina Faso and Mali
    FILE PHOTO: Jikany Nuer White Army fighters holds their weapons in Upper Nile State, South Sudan Feb 10, 2014.
    South Sudan violence kills 27 people
    After fighters from a rebel group killed six people from a herding community, herders retaliated by killing 21 civilians in a nearby area
    Pope Francis' makes an address at the Stade des Martyrs during his apostolic journey, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 2, 2023.
    Pope wraps up Congo visit, heads to volatile South Sudan
    The 86-year-old pontiff, on his third visit to sub-Saharan Africa since his papacy began in 2013, was given a rapturous welcome by huge crowds in the Congolese capital Kinshasa

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher