At least 25 killed in Burkina Faso attack in Seno province

Armed assailants killed at least 22 civilians and three police officers during an attack in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, the interim government said on Monday.

The attack took place on Saturday afternoon in the northern province of Seno, in a section of the West African country that has become a hotbed of jihadist activity since 2015.

The regional governor provided a provisional death toll of 25, including 22 civilians and three police officers, the government said in a statement. Others were wounded and material damage was caused, the government said, but did not elaborate.