Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 02, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Hegseth says US ready to share tools to help allies counter 'aggressive' China

Hegseth's remarks come a day after the armed forces of Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and the US held a drill in the South China Sea

US ready to help allies counter China: Hegseth
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth walks with his staff prior to a ministerial lunch at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Nov 1, 2025. Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 01 Nov 2025, 07:19 PM

Updated : 01 Nov 2025, 07:19 PM

Related Stories
Israel launches more strikes on Gaza overnight
Israel launches more strikes on Gaza overnight
Syria's new ruler lays down law to loyalists
Syria's new ruler lays down law to loyalists
Xi pushes for global AI body at APEC
Xi pushes for global AI body at APEC
US lawmakers want response after Sudan 'horrors'
US lawmakers want response after Sudan 'horrors'
Read More
Bayern crush Leverkusen to stretch record winning run
Bayern crush Leverkusen to stretch record winning run
Babar leads Pakistan to T20 series win over S Africa
Babar leads Pakistan to T20 series win over S Africa
Chelsea win as Pedro ends goal drought
Chelsea win as Pedro ends goal drought
Flight passenger caught carrying yaba in stomach
Flight passenger caught carrying yaba in stomach
Read More
Opinion

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world

Julian Francis

How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
Read More