Germany to boost Ukraine aid by 3 billion euros in 2026, say sources

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany Oct 29, 2025. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Germany plans to increase its financial aid for Ukraine by about three billion euros ($3.5 billion) next year, two government sources said on Tuesday, confirming a report in business daily Handelsblatt.

Germany is Europe's largest contributor of military aid to Ukraine, having provided around 40 billion euros since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. In its 2026 budget, Germany had allocated 8.5 billion euros to Ukraine.

"We will continue our support for as long as necessary to defend against Russia's war of aggression," one government source told Reuters.

Germany's finance and defence ministers will add an extra three billion euros for Ukraine to final 2026 budget adjustments, said the source. This will cover artillery, drones, armoured vehicles, and the replacement of two Patriot systems, the source added.

A second government source told Reuters that Chancellor Friedrich Merz supported the plans which were expected to be agreed.