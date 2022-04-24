Ukraine blames Russia after Mariupol humanitarian corridor fails on Sunday

Vereshchuk said that the Ukrainian side would try again on Monday to establish safe passage out of Mariupol. She called for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is scheduled to travel to Moscow before visiting Kyiv next week, to demand a ceasefire and open up humanitarian corridors from Mariupol.

"This is what Guterres should talk about in Moscow, if he is preparing to talk about peace," Vereshchuk said.