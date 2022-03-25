US issues sanctions on alleged arms dealers for Myanmar junta
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Mar 2022 11:21 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2022 11:21 PM BdST
The United States imposed new sanctions on Friday targeting alleged arms dealers and companies it said were involved in procuring weapons for Myanmar's junta, the US Treasury Department said.
Canada also announced it was acting against four individuals and two companies it said were responsible for procuring and supplying arms to Myanmar's military in an action coordinated with the United States and Britain.
Washington on Monday formally stated it had determined that Myanmar's army committed genocide and crimes against humanity in violence against the Rohingya minority. US officials said they hoped that determination would help prevent future atrocities by the military, which seized power in February 2021.
Myanmar's foreign ministry rejected the US determination of genocide, saying it was based on false information and was an attempt to interfere in its domestic affairs.
Myanmar's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the sanctions.
The US measures announced on Friday targeted three alleged arms dealers and two companies linked to them, as well as a conglomerate operating in the defence sector owned by alleged arms dealer Tay Za, who was already under US sanctions.
They also imposed sanctions on the Myanmar military's 66th Light Infantry Division, which Treasury said was accused of a massacring civilians in the towns of Pyay and Hpruso, and two military commanders.
“Brutality and oppression have become trademarks of the Burmese military regime’s rule,” Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement.
Separately on Friday, the US Treasury said it had added to its sanctions list six people already prosecuted by the United Arab Emirates for setting up a Boko Haram cell to raise funds for insurgents in Nigeria.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the six Nigerian nationals had provided support to Boko Haram, which the United States has designated a terrorist organisation.
- Ukraine tries to seize momentum with a counteroffensive
- Western sanctions won't sway Kremlin: Medvedev
- How a month of war in Ukraine ground to a bloody stalemate
- In Putin’s misbegotten war, NATO sees danger and opportunity
- Chinese, Indian foreign ministers to meet
- West assails Russian 'barbarism'
- Ukraine claims to destroy a Russian landing ship
- UNGA again isolates Russia over Ukraine
- US issues sanctions on alleged arms dealers for Myanmar junta
- Mariupol cites witnesses suggesting 300 may have been killed in theatre bombing
- Ukraine tries to seize momentum with claims of counteroffensive
- Ukrainian forces advance east of Kyiv as Russians fall back
- US, EU strike LNG deal as Europe seeks to cut Russian gas
- One of Europe’s largest retailers, still in Russia, angers its Ukraine workers
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Awami League leader is among two shot dead in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- BCB announces Tk 30m reward for Tigers after historic win in South Africa
- Bangladesh Bank eases write-off rules to cut loan defaults
- Is omicron bringing COVID pandemic endgame for Bangladesh? Some experts believe so
- World Cup agony for Italy again after N Macedonia sucker punch
- Three more months for Biman to fly Dhaka-Toronto regularly: state minister