Biden to detail $800 million in Ukraine aid after Zelensky appeal for military support
Published: 16 Mar 2022 09:47 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2022 09:47 PM BdST
President Joe Biden will announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an urgent appeal to the US Congress for military help to fend off a Russian invasion.
The funding will come from a massive spending bill Biden signed into law that includes $13.6 billion in new aid to Ukraine. The new funding will provide additional humanitarian, security and economic assistance, and roughly half of the aid package will be used to deploy troops to the region and send defence equipment to Ukraine.
In his address to Congress, Zelensky compared the ongoing attacks in Ukraine to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that pulled the United States into World War Two, and begged lawmakers, and Biden directly, for more help.
"This is a terror that Europe has not seen for 80 years, and we are asking for our life, for an answer to this terror from the whole world. Is this a lot to ask for? To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people?" Zelensky said, through an interpreter.
“If this is too much to ask, we offer an alternative," he said. "You know what kind of defence systems we need," adding that he knows the United States has them.
Earlier on Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine both emphasized newfound scope for compromise as peace talks were set to resume three weeks into a Russian assault that has so far failed to topple the Ukrainian government. Read full story
On Tuesday, the White House said Biden will travel to Brussels for a March 24 NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special military operation."
Biden has ratcheted up sanctions imposed on Russia in recent days. He has called for a suspension of Russia's trading status that affords its exported products lower tariffs in the international arena and announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports.
But he has referred to the creation of a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine as "World War Three," and the Pentagon has refused requests to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Read full story
The United Nations estimates that around 3 million people have fled Ukraine, mostly women and children, and are seeking safety in neighbouring countries, mainly Poland.
Biden will deliver remarks at 11:45 a.m.
ET (1545 GMT).
