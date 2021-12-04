Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Dec 2021 12:13 AM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2021 12:13 AM BdST
Afghanistan's Taliban government on Friday released a decree on women's rights which said women should not be considered "property" and must consent to marriage but failed to mention female access to education or work outside the home.
The Taliban has been under pressure from the international community, who have mostly frozen funds for Afghanistan, to commit to upholding women's rights since the hardline Islamist group took over the country on Aug. 15.
"A woman is not a property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give her to anyone in exchange for peace...or to end animosity," the Taliban decree, released by spokesman Zabihillah Muhajid, said.
It set out the rules governing marriage and property for women, stating women should not be forced into marriage and widows should have share in their late husband's property.
Courts should take into account the rules when making decisions, and religious affairs and information ministries should promote these rights, the decree said.
However, it made no mention of women being able to work or access facilities outside the home or education, which have been major concerns from the international community.
During its previous rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban banned women from leaving the house without a male relative and full face and head covering and girls from receiving education.
The Taliban say they have changed and high schools for girls in some provinces have been allowed to open. But many women and rights advocates remain sceptical.
The international community, which has frozen billions in central bank funds and development spending, has made women's rights a key element of any future engagement with Afghanistan.
The country, which is also suffering from a banking liquidity crisis as the cash flow dries up due to sanctions, is facing the risk of economic collapse since the Taliban took over.
- Missouri withheld data on mask effectiveness
- More omicron cases detected in the US
- IS attack on Iraqi village kills 13
- Anti-vaccine ad causes social media uproar
- Extreme poverty has been sharply cut. What has changed?
- How to handle omicron uncertainty
- Nightclubs, cafes and casinos reopen in Auckland
- Afghan ambassador presses on with no resources
- Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage
- Sri Lankan manager killed by mob of workers at Pakistan factory
- Missouri withheld data showing effectiveness of mask mandates
- Anti-vaccination ad mysteriously appears at NYC bus stop
- Several more omicron cases detected in US
- Travellers to US count the hours: Can they get their tests back in time?
Most Read
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- They came to Rooppur for the nuclear power project. Now shopkeepers and beggars can speak to them in Russian
- A minister’s cheque bounced because it was written in Bangla. He was infuriated
- Bangladesh mandates 14-day quarantine for travellers from 7 African countries
- Bangladesh puts borders on alert after India confirms omicron cases
- Indian doctors strike as omicron sparks fears of third wave of COVID-19
- Manson loses a Grammy nomination, and a songwriter gains one
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Awami League nominates Ivy for Narayanganj mayoral polls again