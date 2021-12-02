UN Seats Denied, for Now, to Afghanistan’s Taliban and Myanmar’s Junta
>> The New York Times
Published: 02 Dec 2021 07:59 PM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2021 07:59 PM BdST
A powerful United Nations committee deferred a decision on applications by the ruling authorities of both countries, widely regarded as pariahs, to replace envoys of the governments they had toppled.
A bid by the new Taliban government in Afghanistan and the junta ruling Myanmar to gain international recognition suffered a blow on Wednesday when the United Nations put off a decision on the rightful representatives of both countries.
The deferral by a powerful UN committee effectively denied, for now and possibly through much of 2022, attempts by the ruling authorities of Afghanistan and Myanmar, which are widely considered pariahs, to occupy seats at the United Nations.
The nine-nation Credentials Committee of the General Assembly, which is responsible for approving the diplomatic representation of each U.N. member state, held a closed meeting on the applications by the Taliban and Myanmar junta to replace the ambassadors of the governments they had deposed.
Afterward, the committee’s chairwoman, Ambassador Anna Karin Eneström of Sweden, told reporters that the panel “defers its decision of the credentials in these two situations.”
The United States and many other nations in the 193-member organization, along with a wide array of human rights groups, have denounced the repressive actions of the Taliban and the Myanmar military, known as the Tatmadaw.
The Taliban, known for its severe interpretation of Shariah law and harsh treatment of women, seized control of Afghanistan in August, toppling the U.S.-backed government after two decades of war and American-led occupation. The Tatmadaw overthrew the civilian government in a coup last February and imprisoned its leaders, including Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel laureate.
Diplomats said the committee would make the deferral recommendation in a report to be submitted to the General Assembly next week.
That could mean the question of who represents both Afghanistan and Myanmar at the United Nations may not be resolved before the next annual General Assembly gathering in September 2022.
Many diplomats had expected a deferral recommendation, which postpones dealing with a delicate conundrum for the United Nations: Both the Taliban and the Tatmadaw may be widely regarded as odious, but each claims to be the legitimate national authority in their countries.
Some Taliban leaders are on UN sanctions lists. Many powerful UN members, including Russia and the United States, have said the militant group should be judged by its actions before any decision on recognition.
Myanmar’s junta presents its own awkwardness for the United Nations; the General Assembly, in an unusual vote this past June, condemned the coup and the junta’s crackdown on democracy protesters.
Richard Gowan, the United Nations director at the International Crisis Group, said the committee’s deferral on the Taliban and the Myanmar junta would “make it harder for both to establish themselves as legitimate governments” abroad, but that “ultimately both are focused on securing power at home.”
- Omicron could become dominant in France by Jan-end
- US court abortion decision could spill into elections
- How do you say ‘omicron’?
- US tells Russia to back off from Ukraine
- Michigan teen charged with 1st-degree murder
- Trump tested positive for virus days before debate: ex-officials
- Omicron prompts swift reconsideration of boosters among scientists
- US tells Russia to back off from Ukraine
- Singapore reports 2 omicron variant cases
- Omicron could become dominant in France by end of January: expert
- US court's abortion decision could spill into midterm elections
- Supreme Court seems poised to uphold Mississippi abortion law
- For stranded father, bittersweet reunion as Singapore-Malaysia border reopens
- Iran makes nuclear advance despite talks to salvage 2015 deal
Most Read
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Bomb threat on Malaysia Airlines jet turns out to be false alarm
- Biman plane makes emergency landing at Chattogram airport after technical problem
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
- Fire destroys 3 resorts, restaurant in Rangamati’s Sajek
- Biman jet ‘dodges disaster’ after collision with cows during take-off
- 13 to die for 2011 murders of 6 students in Aminbazar
- Bangladesh logs 282 COVID cases in a day as positivity rate rises to 1.5% again
- Serum sends 4.5m AstraZeneca doses as Bangladesh reaches milestone of 100m administered shots
- Bangladesh to experience gas shortage until mid-January