Blasts on buses in western Kabul kill at least 7
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jun 2021 06:38 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2021 06:38 PM BdST
Blasts hit two buses in western Kabul on Saturday, killing at least seven people, according to police.
The explosions took place in a neighbourhood dominated by the minority Hazara community where similar attacks on buses earlier this month killed 12 civilians.
Basir Mujahid, Kabul's police spokesman, added that six people had also been wounded in Saturday's blasts.
Violence has been rising as foreign forces withdraw from the country by Sept 11 and efforts to broker a peace settlement between the Afghan government and insurgent Taliban have slowed.
It was not immediately clear who was behind Saturday's attacks.
The Hazara community has also been the target of a number of attacks from the Islamic State militant group. In May an unclaimed attack on a school in the area left around 80, mostly school girls, dead.
- G7 to counter China's belt and road with infrastructure project
- K-pop is a vicious cancer: Kim Jong Un
- COVID affects a fourth of Mexico’s population
- US confirms first federal Muslim judge
- Moon heads for G7 summit
- Are you supposed to be enjoying yourselves? Queen Elizabeth asks G7
- In Australia, a new look at immigration
- US returns 27 stolen antiquities to Cambodia
- Saudi Arabia bars foreign travellers from Hajj over COVID-19
- A fragile Israeli coalition, with some underlying glue
- G7 to counter China's belt and road with infrastructure project
- Europe’s summer of recovery is more fragile than it looks
- Kim Jong Un calls K-pop a 'vicious cancer' in new culture war with South Korea
- Mexico says COVID-19 has affected a fourth of its population
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans major facelift for its National Zoo in Dhaka
- Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan ties the knot again
- How did the sex trafficking of 1,000 Dhaka girls go unnoticed?
- Shakib kicks, flings stumps in a fit of fury. And then he apologises
- Unilever Bangladesh names Zaved Akhtar as new CEO
- Bangladesh names SM Shafiuddin Ahmed as new army chief
- Lured by the promise of a job, a man sold off his wife to sex traffickers in India
- EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot
- Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 13,000; cases surge by 2,454
- ‘We’re going to publish’: an oral history of the Pentagon Papers