WHO sees 'strong commitment' from Pfizer on affordable COVID vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Dec 2020 06:38 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2020 06:38 PM BdST
A World Health Organisation senior official said on Tuesday that the agency was in talks with Pfizer to include its COVID-19 vaccine as part of an early global roll out.
Bruce Aylward, WHO senior adviser, said that he saw a "strong commitment" on the part of its CEO Albert Bourla to set prices at levels appropriate to poorer populations. He expected some news on more manufacturers joining the list of providers to the COVAX vaccine facility in coming weeks, he added.
