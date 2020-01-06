Tears from Ayatollah as Iran mourns dead general

Soleimani was killed by the United States on Friday in Baghdad in a drone strike. US officials said the general had ordered assaults on Americans in Iraq and Syria and was planning a wave of imminent attacks.

Khamenei had a close relationship with the general, who was widely considered to be the second most powerful man in Iran.

The military commander was hailed as a martyr and his successor swore revenge during the funeral ceremony, while chants of “Death to America” rang out from the crowds in the capital.

State-run news outlets reported that millions had gathered in Tehran, and images showed a sea of mourners, many wearing black and waving the Iranian flag.

“God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger,” said Esmail Ghaani, the Iranian general who will succeed Soleimani as head of the Quds Force, the foreign expeditionary arm of the elite Revolutionary Guard. “Certainly actions will be taken,” he added.

Soleimani’s killing has prompted fears of escalating retaliatory actions between Iran and the United States, and of a broader regional conflict. After the attack, Iran said it would no longer abide by a 2015 agreement to suspend uranium production.

Zeinab Soleimani, Soleimani’s daughter, said in a eulogy that the United States and Israel faced a “dark day.”

“You crazy Trump, the symbol of ignorance, the slave of Zionists, don’t think that the killing of my father will finish everything,” she said.

The general’s funeral was attended by a broad swath of Iranians, including reformers who oppose the government of President Hassan Rouhani but who perceived the killing as an attack on all of Iran.

“I felt like he was our safety umbrella spread above Iran,” said Amir Ali, 22, a university student, of Soleimani. “I felt safe knowing he was out there.”

Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, the newly appointed commander of the country's Quds Force, reacts during the funeral prayer of the coffins of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 6, 2020. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

The Iraqi government has begun to consider new parameters for the US military in Iraq after lawmakers voted 170-0 on Sunday in favor of expelling US troops from their country.

The troops will be limited to “training and advising” Iraqi forces, but will not be allowed to move off their bases or to fly in Iraqi airspace while plans are being made for their departure, said Brig. Gen. Abdul Karim Khalaf, the military spokesman for Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

The vote Sunday was not final and many lawmakers did not attend the session. But Mahdi drafted the language and submitted the bill to parliament, leaving little doubt about his support for the expulsion.

The drone strike that killed Soleimani on Friday also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.

The attack was viewed by many in Iraq as a violation of the nation’s sovereignty and the Foreign Ministry said Sunday that it had summoned the US ambassador. Iran reacted to Sunday’s vote with congratulatory messages.

But the Iraqi parliament was divided over the demands from angry citizens to expel US troops. Nearly half of its members, primarily Kurds and Sunnis, did not attend Sunday’s session and did not vote. In his speech to lawmakers, Mahdi laid out two possibilities: to either quickly end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq, or to set a timeline for their expulsion.

The measure approved by parliament did not include a timeline and only instructed the government to end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq. Officials said no decision had been made about whether any US troops would be able to stay, or under what conditions.

By Monday, there was still no timetable for the troops’ departure and no specifics about whether all US forces would be asked to leave or only some. And while Mahdi’s rhetoric was tough in his speech to the Iraqi parliament Sunday, by late in the evening, after speaking with President Emmanuel Macron of France by phone, his language was more modulated.

In a post on Twitter describing their phone call, Mahdi suggested that he was leaving the door open to something less than a complete departure.

He said he had agreed with Macron to “continue to discuss this delicate issue.”

He added that they talked about “the withdrawal of the foreign forces from Iraq in a way that would not damage the battle against ISIS and would preserve the sovereignty of Iraq and keep its relationships with the countries of the international coalition” that is fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq.

Those goals would be difficult to achieve without some continued presence by the United States, because other countries’ troops are unlikely to stay in the absence of US military support.

Throngs of people take part in the funeral procession for Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Tehran on Monday, Jan. 6 2019. Suleimani was killed by the United States on Friday in Baghdad in a drone strike. (Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump and other US officials have said that Soleimani was in the midst of planning attacks on US forces when he was killed. But the general may have also been working as a go-between in quiet efforts to reduce the tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Hostility and competition for influence had grown for years between the two regional rivals, but in recent months, Iran and Saudi Arabia had taken steps toward indirect talks to diffuse the situation.

In an address to the Iraqi parliament Sunday, Mahdi said that he was supposed to meet with Soleimani on the morning he was killed.

“It was expected that he was carrying a message for me from the Iranian side responding to the Saudi message that we had sent to the Iranian side to reach agreements and breakthroughs important for the situation in Iraq and the region,” Mahdi said.

The content of the messages was not immediately clear, but Mahdi’s comments suggested that the drone strike ordered by Trump may have interrupted a diplomatic back channel aimed at averting conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democrats Press Trump to Declassify Strike Notification

Two top Senate Democrats urged Trump early Monday to declassify the document that the administration sent to Congress formally giving notice of the airstrike that killed Soleimani. It is unusual for an administration to classify the entirety of such a notification, and Democrats upbraided the document as insufficient. The notification to Congress is required by law.

In a joint statement, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader; and Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, said it was “critical that national security matters of such import be shared with the American people in a timely manner.”

“An entirely classified notification is simply not appropriate in a democratic society, and there appears to be no legitimate justification for classifying this notification,” they said.

The House is expected to vote later this week on a resolution invoking the War Powers Act that would curtail the president’s ability to authorise a strike against Iran without Congress’ approval. The Senate could vote on similar legislation as soon as mid-January.

People carry portraits of Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani during a funeral procession in Tehran on Monday, Jan. 6, 2019. Suleimani was killed by the United States on Friday in Baghdad in a drone strike. (Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times)

In a joint statement Sunday night, Britain, France and Germany called on Iran to refrain from violence and to return to “full compliance with its commitments” under the 2015 nuclear agreement, which Tehran has seemed to all but have abandoned.

The statement followed Iran’s announcement that day that it would no longer abide by the limits to uranium enrichment set out in the deal, a move that seemed to finally kill off the agreement after months during which Tehran had carefully breached less significant limits.

Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal in 2018.

The European statement seemed somewhat forlorn, since its efforts to preserve the deal have been weak, hamstrung in part by a desire to maintain good relations with Washington. The statement did not support the drone strike on the Iranian general but did acknowledge US concerns, saying that, “we have condemned the recent attacks’’ on coalition forces in Iraq and “are gravely concerned by the negative role played by Iran in the region.’’

The statement called for “deescalation” of tensions from all parties and reaffirmed the Europeans’ determination “to continuing the fight against Islamic State, which remains a priority.’’ And it called on Iraq “to continue to supply the necessary support to the coalition’’ — in other words, to not expel US and NATO troops.

The secretary-general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, called an emergency meeting of the alliance’s advisers Monday afternoon.

Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union foreign policy chief, posted on Twitter that while the bloc regretted Iran’s announcement on the deal, it would wait for independent verification from the international nuclear monitoring group to determine what actions would be taken.

Peter Stano, his spokesman, said during a news briefing in Brussels said that deescalation was the goal.

“It’s in our interest as Europeans to maintain this agreement,” Stano said.

On Monday, Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, said that the Europeans would talk to Iran and planned to come up with a coordinated response.

“This could be the first step toward the end of this agreement, which would be a great loss,” Maas told a German radio station. “And so we will weigh things up very, very responsibly.”

Russian officials have been sharply critical of the targeted killing in Iraq but have not otherwise intimated how the Kremlin might respond, or whether Moscow, which has long-standing ties with Tehran, might play a mediating role.

President Vladimir Putin invited Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to visit Moscow on Saturday to discuss the strike, among other issues, the Kremlin announced.

A photo provided by the Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, shows him leading a prayer during the funeral for Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani and others killed with him, in Tehran on Monday, Jan. 6, 2019. Suleimani was killed by the United States on Friday in Baghdad in a drone strike. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via The New York Times)

Oil prices surged and stock markets in Asia fell Monday morning, as the impact of Soleimani’s death ricocheted around the world.

The price of Brent oil, the international benchmark, jumped above $70 in futures trading as markets digested a steady flow of news over the weekend. It fell back below that level, to $69.92 a barrel, when markets opened in Europe, though the price was still about 5% higher than before the killing last week.

The sudden escalation in tensions in a region that supplies much of the world’s petroleum has roiled oil markets. The West Texas Intermediate, the American oil benchmark, rose 1.9% to $64.22 a barrel in futures trading.

Analysts at Capital Economics have warned that the price of oil could spike to $150 a barrel if the bellicose rhetoric between the two countries turned into action.

“The price of oil would soar in the event of full-blown military conflict in the Middle East,” said Alexander Kozul-Wright, a commodities economist at Capital Economics.

Johnson Faces First Foreign Policy Crisis of Post-Brexit Era

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, fresh from winning a mandate to take Britain out of the EU, faces a particularly vexing challenge in dealing with the escalation between the United States and Iran.

In the first foreign policy crisis of the post-Brexit era, London is caught between its traditional alliance with Washington — one that Johnson wants to deepen further with a trade agreement — and the new relationship with Europe.

In his first statement on Trump’s decision to strike the general, Johnson took pains to emphasise the threat posed by the Iranian military leader and said, “We will not lament his death.” But Johnson also called on all sides to avoid aggravating the situation, echoing the language used by the French and German governments.

Johnson suggested he wanted to play a mediating role and noted that he had spoken to Trump, as well as to Macron and to Merkel. The European governments have been more circumspect in their reactions to the US strike, with the Germans criticising Trump’s threat to impose sanctions on Iraq if Baghdad were to expel US troops from bases in the country.

Johnson was said to be upset that Trump had not notified him of the strike in advance, but he can ill afford a falling out with the president, given Britain’s need to initiate trade talks with Washington.

The coffins of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others are carried on a truck through Tehran during a funeral procession on Monday, Jan. 6, 2019. Suleimani and the others were killed by the United States on Friday in Baghdad in a drone strike. (Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times)

President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines on Monday held an emergency meeting with defense officials to discuss a potential evacuation plan for the thousands of Filipino workers stationed in Iran and Iraq. The Philippines has a huge population of expatriate laborers who live and work in the region.

“President Duterte ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to be prepared to deploy military assets to repatriate overseas Filipinos in the Middle East, particularly from Iran and Iraq, at any moment’s notice,” said Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go, a close ally of Duterte who was at the meeting, according to The Associated Press.

On Monday, New Zealand became the latest country to advise its citizens to leave Iraq, but officials denied reports that it had decided to withdraw troops stationed there as part of a training mission. The training mission was said to have been postponed as tensions in the region soared.

“New Zealanders currently in Iraq despite our advice who have concerns for their safety are strongly advised to depart as soon as possible,” the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

