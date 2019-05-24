Taiwan celebrates Asia's first same-sex marriages as couples tie knot
>> Reuters
Published: 24 May 2019 12:41 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2019 12:41 PM BdST
Same-sex couples tied the knot in emotional scenes in Taiwan on Friday, the first legal marriages in Asia hailed by activists as a social revolution for the region.
Taiwan’s parliament passed a bill last week that endorsed same-sex marriage, although the measure could complicate President Tsai Ing-wen’s bid for re-election next year.
More than 160 same-sex couples married on Friday, according to government data, after years of heated debate over marriage equality that has divided the self-ruled and democratic island.
Twenty couples queued to tie the knot at a marriage registration office in downtown Taipei, where rainbow flags were on display alongside stacks of government-issued, rainbow-themed registration forms.
“I feel very lucky that I can say this out loud to everyone: I am gay and I am getting married,” said Shane Lin, a 31-year-old baker who with his partner were the first couple to register in the Taipei office.
“I am extremely proud of my country Taiwan,” said a tearful Lin.
The euphoria and emotion among the island’s gay community was on display as newly-wed couples walked down a rainbow-colored carpet in a nearby park, watched by families and friends as well as diplomats and reporters.
RIPPLE EFFECT
Chi Chia-wei, an activist who brought a case to Taiwan’s constitutional court that led to a landmark court ruling on same-sex marriage in 2017, congratulated the couples.
“This is the right that we deserved from a long time ago,” he said, draped in a giant rainbow flag that symbolizes the colors of the international gay movement.
“As a beacon in Asia, I hope Taiwan’s democracy and human rights could have a ripple effect on other countries in Asia,” he added.
Supporters also celebrated on social media, sharing posts with the rainbow colors of the gay rights movement.
Friday’s celebration followed a years-long tussle over marriage equality that culminated in the 2017 declaration by the constitutional court giving same-sex couples the right to marry, and setting a deadline of May 24 for legislation.
Marriage equality was backed by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), but the measure could complicate President Tsai’s bid for a second term in elections next year.
Conservative groups that oppose same-sex marriage said the legislation disrespected the people’s will.
Same-sex marriage is not recognized by Hong Kong and neighboring China, which regards Taiwan as a wayward province to be returned to the fold by force, if necessary.
It marks another milestone in Taiwan’s development as one of the region’s more liberal societies, in contrast with China’s strongly autocratic government.
Across the strait, many Chinese congratulated Taiwan’s newlywed same-sex couples on platforms such as Weibo, China’s version of Twitter.
“For once I thought the legalization of same-sex marriage in Taiwan would impact on the Chinese government, making them heed our appeals,” one Weibo user said.
“But then I found the shock actually makes the government more scared, stepping up their crackdown on us.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Taiwan celebrates Asia's first same-sex marriages as couples tie knot
- US charges WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with espionage
- Let Hindus build their temple at razed mosque site, some Indian Muslims say
- Trump hails India's Modi for election win
- EU citizens angry at being denied a vote in UK
- US, Japan, S Korea, Australia hold first naval drills in Western Pacific
- Iran says it will not surrender even if it is bombed
- Pakistan says wants peace with India, conducts missile test
- India's PM Modi wins historic general election victory, party says
- Attacks on girls’ schools on the rise as Taliban make gains
Most Read
- India's Rahul Gandhi loses parliamentary seat in family bastion
- Three restaurants fined for storing stale Iftar in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi
- India's Modi stuns opposition with huge election win
- Let Hindus build their temple at razed mosque site, some Indian Muslims say
- India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faces backlash over election drubbing
- Jubo League leader accused of obstructing government rice procurement
- PM Hasina greets Modi on stunning victory
- Terror-accused Hindu hardliner from Modi's party wins seat in India election
- Bangladesh ‘deeply concerned’ over Houthis firing missiles towards Saudi Arabia
- FACTBOX: Guide to Cricket World Cup 2019