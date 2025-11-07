Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 07, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Explosion at mosque in Indonesian capital injures 54 people, police say

The explosion occurs during Friday prayers

Explosion at mosque in Indonesian capital injures 54 people
Armed police and military personnel guard near an area after an explosion occurred at a school complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov 7, 2025. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters

Published : 07 Nov 2025, 03:55 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2025, 03:55 PM

Related Stories
Trump administration has revoked 80,000 non-immigrant visas
Trump administration has revoked 80,000 non-immigrant visas
Mamdani win fires up Europe’s left against right
Mamdani win fires up Europe’s left against right
Egypt's Enany set to lead UNESCO
Egypt's Enany set to lead UNESCO
Putin orders proposals on resumption of nuclear testing
Putin orders proposals on resumption of nuclear testing
Read More
Bangladesh to move towards polls through July Charter basis: Nahid
Bangladesh to move towards polls through July Charter basis: Nahid
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy
Liberation War freed Awami League, not the nation: Rizvi
Liberation War freed Awami League, not the nation: Rizvi
India sets up Army base, military station along Bangladesh border
India sets up Army base, military station along Bangladesh border
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More