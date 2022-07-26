Thousands of cancellations, hours-long delays in Europe's summer of air travel chaos

Strikes and staff shortages are forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights and causing hours-long queues at major airports, dashing hopes of a sizzling first summer after COVID lockdowns.

Here is a summary of some of the key developments:

LABOUR UNREST:

After sweeping job cuts and pay cuts when COVID-19 brought travel to a grinding halt, staff across the industry from pilots to baggage handlers are asking for big pay increases and better working conditions.

Norwegian Air in June agreed a 3.7% pay rise for pilots among other benefits, in a sign of what other airlines may have to offer to avoid labour strife.

** Heathrow

Hundreds of British Airway's staff based at Heathrow voted on July 22 to call off strike action after accepting a pay offer.

The day before, a three-day strike by refuellers at Britain's busiest airport was suspended after the employees received a revised offer, a labour union said.

** French airports

French unions said on July 19 they had reached wage accords for ground staffers after three months of negotiations. The agreement will result in a more than 6% salary increase for some lower salary ranges, while higher-level jobs will see an increase of around 1% to 5%.