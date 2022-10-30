Traveller fined, refused entry to Australia for 'significant' biosecurity breach

An international traveller has been fined and refused entry to Australia after trying to bring meat into the country in what the government said on Sunday was a "significant breach" of biosecurity laws to protect Australia from foot and mouth disease.

Australia earlier this year stepped up protection against foot and mouth disease at its international airports following an outbreak in Indonesia.

In a statement, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the traveller had been fined $2,664 and blocked from entering Australia after attempting to bring 6 kilograms of meat products into the country.

"Australian biosecurity officers uncovered the undeclared meat during a baggage inspection at Perth Airport (on) October 18," the ministers said.

The traveller failed to declare 3.1 kg of duck, 1.4 kg of beef rendang, over 500 grams of frozen beef and nearly 900 grams of chicken concealed in his luggage, they said.