Taiwan women freeze their eggs as 'insurance' in hopes of law change

"In a few years Taiwan's laws could be liberalised due to trends or people's rising awareness on the issue could help the government to make changes," she said.

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage in 2019 and in May granted same-sex couples the right to jointly adopt a child.

But only about 4% of children in Taiwan are born out of wedlock, compared with about 40% in the US where it is more accepted.

Li Yi-Ping, chief director of the reproduction medical centre at Taipei's Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital, said there was a great chance of a policy change on egg access based on communications between the Taiwan Reproductive Association and the government, but the question was how long it would take.

"This is a very important national security issue. Now we must wait for society to form a consensus," Li said.

Taiwan plans a comprehensive evaluation before deciding whether to expand access to artificial reproduction given it is a complex ethical, medical and legal issue involving many stakeholders, said Chen Li-Chuan, a policy specialist at the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

RISING TREND

Demand for egg freezing in Taiwan has surged, with the number of women aged between 35 and 39 opting for the technology up 86% over the past three years, according to a study by National Taiwan University Hospital.

More than a dozen centres offering egg freezing services opened in the last year following the pandemic, said Dr Lai Hsing-Hua, founder of Taiwan's first egg bank, the Stork Fertility Clinic.

Lai said new patients at Stork's clinics in Taipei and Hsinchu have risen 50% year-on-year with the clinic freezing eggs for more than 800 women.

The frenzy comes as two local governments, Hsinchu and Taoyuan, this year started subsidising egg freezing. However, only a combined 1,400 spots are available annually and an average annual salary of less than $19,000 means egg freezing is out of reach for many women.

It costs $2,600 to $3,900 for the extraction, medicine and clinic visits, coupled with $160 to $320 in annual storage fees.

Tung paid herself, but her supportive parents drove her to the hospital on the morning of the surgery, where she pulled out her laptop in the back seat to finish some last-minute work.

Dressed in a green cotton robe and purple mesh hat to keep her hair off her face, Tung was put under general anaesthesia for the 40-minute procedure and remained in the recovery room for two hours afterward.

"I'm in a lot of pain," she said, with a blanket draped around her as she was escorted home by her parents. Once there, she appeared relaxed as she played with her dog on the living room floor.

"I really have a lot of peace of mind. If there is a chance in future and I want to have a child, at least I will have the opportunity."