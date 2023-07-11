How can Johannesburg create inner-city jobs when COVID money ends?

Nationwide, the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES) has boosted the largest youth employment programme in South Africa's history, said Kate Philip, the PES lead.

Despite the initiative's success in creating jobs and cleaning up public spaces in the neglected inner city, funding is not guaranteed beyond 2024, forcing charities to rethink the longevity of their projects.

"If the funding runs out we won't be able to do all the work we've been doing," said Taona.

But the funding uncertainty is also pushing organisations to invest in skills that can help the newly employed find jobs after the presidential cash dries up, said Catherine Deacon, JICP operations manager.

UNEMPLOYMENT AND OPPORTUNITIES

Johannesburg's inner-city streets bustle with commuters who weave between street vendors selling everything from wigs to hot meals on pavements in front of heritage buildings and degenerating high-rise apartment blocks.

But the area is also known for frequent muggings and municipal neglect evidenced through burst water pipes and piles of trash.

In central Johannesburg, there were 1,054 "contact crimes", such as rape, murder and assault between January and March this year alone, the latest police data shows.

About 33% of South Africans are jobless, making it the country with one of the world's highest unemployment rates, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The PES programme was announced in October 2020 when President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged to create much-needed jobs following losses during the pandemic.

Right now, funds for all PES programmes terminate in March 2024, with any possibility of continuation currently being assessed by the Treasury, said Philip.

The inner-city funding is designed to support dozens of "hero organisations in civil society", she said.

These include Clean City SA, a waste reduction and recycling charity, Water for the Future - a river clean-up project, and Sport for Social Change, which provides after-school sports training and lessons in life skills.

"Apartheid spatial planning means marginalised groups often live far from where they work, they spend a lot of time and money getting to jobs," said Deacon.

"These participants work where they live (so) they are reaping the benefits," she said, adding that inner-city property owners report noticing cleaner and safer streets.

'INVESTING IN PEOPLE'

But such government interventions are not meant to be long-term solutions to tackling unemployment, said Lauren Graham, director of the University of Johannesburg's Centre for Social Development in Africa.

"They're meant to be work opportunities that allow an individual to gain skills...(and) a better foothold in the labour market," she said by email.