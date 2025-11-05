Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 06, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Betting on misery: The dark side of Italy's gambling passion

Italy's anti-Mafia directorate routinely lists gambling and online betting as a sector infiltrated by mafia groups

The dark side of Italy's gambling passion
Scratchcards and lottery tickets are on sale in a shop, in Rome, Italy, Oct 29, 2025. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters

Published : 05 Nov 2025, 09:45 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2025, 09:45 PM

Related Stories
Read More
Brooklyn cheers Mamdani’s mayoral victory
Brooklyn cheers Mamdani’s mayoral victory
Hamas to return hostage body amid Gaza airstrikes
Hamas to return hostage body amid Gaza airstrikes
Local handset makers promise prices ‘won’t rise’
Local handset makers promise prices ‘won’t rise’
Govt slates attack on BNP candidate
Govt slates attack on BNP candidate
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More