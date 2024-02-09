India approves auction of telecom spectrum at reserve price of $11.6bn

Airtel and rival Reliance Jio Infocomm are racing to capture a bigger share of India's telecom market, with billions of dollars of investments to expand 4G and 5G services
India on Thursday approved the auction of telecom spectrum at a total reserve price of 963.2 billion rupees ($11.61 billion), the information minister told reporters.
A total 10 GHz of radiowaves is up for sale in this year's auction, according to a government statement, much lower than the previous year as telecom firms have acquired enough to meet most of their bandwidth requirements in the previous auction.