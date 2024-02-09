    বাংলা

    India approves auction of telecom spectrum at reserve price of $11.6bn

    A total 10 GHz of radiowaves is up for sale in this year's auction

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Feb 2024, 00:59 AM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2024, 00:59 AM

    India on Thursday approved the auction of telecom spectrum at a total reserve price of 963.2 billion rupees ($11.61 billion), the information minister told reporters.

    A total 10 GHz of radiowaves is up for sale in this year's auction, according to a government statement, much lower than the previous year as telecom firms have acquired enough to meet most of their bandwidth requirements in the previous auction.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man leaves a Bharti Airtel store in New Delhi, India April 20, 2016.
    India's Bharti Airtel misses Q3 profit view as costs outweigh subscriber growth
    Airtel and rival Reliance Jio Infocomm are racing to capture a bigger share of India's telecom market, with billions of dollars of investments to expand 4G and 5G services
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Pakistan - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 11, 2023 England's Harry Brook in action
    Brook withdraws from England squad for tour of India
    England have called up Dan Lawrence, who last played a Test match in March 2022, to replace 24-year-old Brook in the squad
    Oil tankers are seen parked at a yard outside a fuel depot on the outskirts of Kolkata February 3, 2015.
    India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude
    The cut will be effective from Jan 16
    The Starlink logo is seen in front of the Indian flag in this illustration taken, June 21, 2023.
    India to allot satellite internet airwaves without auction
    The proposal was included in a new draft bill for the telecommunications sector, which seeks to replace the 138-year old Indian Telegraph Act that currently governs the sector

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps