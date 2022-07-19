Russia says Apple violates antitrust laws
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jul 2022 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2022 04:06 PM BdST
Russia's competition authority said on Tuesday that US tech giant Apple is in violation of the country's antitrust laws due to its dominant position in the app store market.
In a statement, the federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an investigation.
