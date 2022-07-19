Home > Technology

Russia says Apple violates antitrust laws

Russia's competition authority said on Tuesday that US tech giant Apple is in violation of the country's antitrust laws due to its dominant position in the app store market.

In a statement, the federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an investigation.

