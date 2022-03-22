Apple services including music, iCloud face outages

The company's system status page showed 11 ongoing outages including podcasts, music and arcade. It said Apple was investigating the issue and services may be slow or unavailable.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, more than 4,000 users reported issues with accessing Apple Music, while nearly 4,000 reported problems with iCloud.

Users also flagged issues with "find my iPhone", Apple store, maps and support.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company was responding to affected users on Twitter but it was unclear what caused the outages.