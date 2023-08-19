France has launched a repair bonus to cut clothing waste. Bangladesh has embraced such practices for decades

Over 100 billion textiles – a category encompassing clothing, shoes, and household linen – are sold yearly. Each person consumes roughly 10.5 kg a year in textiles every year. To counter the impact, Refashion is pushing for repair and reuse, cutting textile consumption, and donating unwanted items to others in need. According to the organisation's estimates, 56 percent of donated textiles can be reused, while 32 percent can be recycled into new products.

These initiatives are part of France's broader efforts at reforming the textile industry, which is responsible for a significant amount of pollution, and to counter the detrimental effects of fast fashion.

To cultivate more thorough reuse and recycling practices, the West can look to Bangladesh, which has embraced such principles for decades.

Upcycling – transforming by-products and waste materials into new materials or products of greater quality - has been a critical part of Bangladesh's vibrant garments industry. The sector has long practised repurposing old clothes, showcasing its resourcefulness and moving closer to sustainability. Instead of discarding worn-out garments, they creatively repurpose them as practical cleaning tools for dusting or as eco-friendly mittens in the kitchen, offering alternatives to disposal.