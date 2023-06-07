Journaling helps to corral your thoughts and clarify your path. Here's how to get started

To journal is to keep a record of your thoughts and feelings. Many of us kept a diary during our teenage years, a place to confess the difficulties we faced in a place free of fear and judgment. The act helped put our thoughts in order, externalise our inner turmoil and look at it from a distance. It clarified our thinking.
Most people tend to stop keeping a diary as they grow older. Still, journaling can be an excellent way to organise our lives. Writing down our thoughts and feelings puts them into words in a way that helps us understand ourselves. Those who have high stress, depression, or anxiety may even find a good outlet for their negative feelings through the process.
Journaling can be for everyone, no matter your perspective or beliefs. As someone who has reaped significant benefits from it, here's some advice on getting started.
STOCKING UP
One way to journal is to get a notebook. I use whatever kind I can get my hands on, but I avoid spiral notebooks because they can fall apart too easily. But any notebook with a solid binding usually works.
In terms of writing utensils, go with a pen. Pencils can smear, and pens look nicer and cleaner. The contrast of the ink with the paper also adds a touch of neatness and organisation. Whatever kind you use, make sure it'll last you for some time and doesn't bleed through the paper.
Calligraphic touches are optional, but I recommend the Tombow fine-tip brush pen if you want a bit of artistic flair. It has this smooth, gliding design, bright colours, and the ink doesn't run or bleed much. They can be found in the stationary section of Unimart. A bit expensive, maybe, but I love writing with them.
But let's say you're not a pen-and-paper person. That's fine too. If you're more comfortable typing away on your phone, computer, or tablet - go for it. I prefer a physical journal to a digital one, so I haven't delved too deeply, but I know there are many tools and options. Feel free to check them out.
HOW OFTEN SHOULD YOU JOURNAL?
Again, there's no right or wrong answer. Journaling is about you, so you should set your own pace.
But I recommend sitting down with your journal once in the morning and again at night. This way, you can prepare for the day and clear your mind before bed. However, this is a time commitment. If you don't think you can manage twice daily, pick whichever time works best for you.
If you can't commit to writing daily, focus on writing when you feel the need or the urge to get things down on paper.
SHOULD YOU LABEL YOUR JOURNAL ENTRIES?
In my journal entries, I write the day of the week, the date, the time, and the day of my menstrual cycle. Keeping track of my cycle helps because I can go back and see the consistency and changes in patterns from month to month. That might sound uninteresting, but I'm a bit of a data nerd, so this kind of stuff is very exciting for me.
You could also draw a cute little weather tracker if you add a cloud or sun next to the day's temperature. Add things you want to discuss or things that will help you remember or add flavour to your entries.
BUT WHAT DO YOU WRITE ABOUT?
Ah, there's the rub. Now that you have your solid notebook, fancy pen, labels and cute asides, what do you actually write about?
The best advice I can give? Don't overthink it. Journaling isn't a competition. You don't have to be brilliant, incisive, or profound in every entry. It's unlikely your journal will be pored over for aeons by millions of critical readers. So write about what you did, what was on your mind, what's still lingering there, your worries, your ideas, and just about anything that pops into your head.
In her book The Artist's Way, Julia Cameron introduces a popular technique called Mourning Pages. She recommends three full pages of handwritten notes every morning when you wake up. The trick is to treat it as a stream-of-consciousness exercise. Just put down whatever comes to mind. If you start with this method, you'll quickly get a grasp of the kind of topics you gravitate to.
HOW DO YOU KEEP AT IT?
Starting something can be easier than maintaining it. So, here are some tips to ease your way.
First, don't feel pressured to do it a certain way. As journaling is a personal journey, you should figure out the version that works for you, regardless of length, style or regularity.
But, if you need firm guidance to keep up, add journaling to your habit tracker. When you're starting out, it might be best to plug it in as part of our schedule so you don't skip it.
Finally, make the process fun. Whatever you need – exciting pens, a pretty notebook, or stickers. Make journaling something you look forward to instead of a chore.
Journaling should be a pleasant, relaxing way to start or end your day and keep track of your many different aspects.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.