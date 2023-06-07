Journaling helps to corral your thoughts and clarify your path. Here's how to get started

STOCKING UP

One way to journal is to get a notebook. I use whatever kind I can get my hands on, but I avoid spiral notebooks because they can fall apart too easily. But any notebook with a solid binding usually works.

In terms of writing utensils, go with a pen. Pencils can smear, and pens look nicer and cleaner. The contrast of the ink with the paper also adds a touch of neatness and organisation. Whatever kind you use, make sure it'll last you for some time and doesn't bleed through the paper.

Calligraphic touches are optional, but I recommend the Tombow fine-tip brush pen if you want a bit of artistic flair. It has this smooth, gliding design, bright colours, and the ink doesn't run or bleed much. They can be found in the stationary section of Unimart. A bit expensive, maybe, but I love writing with them.

But let's say you're not a pen-and-paper person. That's fine too. If you're more comfortable typing away on your phone, computer, or tablet - go for it. I prefer a physical journal to a digital one, so I haven't delved too deeply, but I know there are many tools and options. Feel free to check them out.

HOW OFTEN SHOULD YOU JOURNAL?

Again, there's no right or wrong answer. Journaling is about you, so you should set your own pace.

But I recommend sitting down with your journal once in the morning and again at night. This way, you can prepare for the day and clear your mind before bed. However, this is a time commitment. If you don't think you can manage twice daily, pick whichever time works best for you.

If you can't commit to writing daily, focus on writing when you feel the need or the urge to get things down on paper.

SHOULD YOU LABEL YOUR JOURNAL ENTRIES?

In my journal entries, I write the day of the week, the date, the time, and the day of my menstrual cycle. Keeping track of my cycle helps because I can go back and see the consistency and changes in patterns from month to month. That might sound uninteresting, but I'm a bit of a data nerd, so this kind of stuff is very exciting for me.

You could also draw a cute little weather tracker if you add a cloud or sun next to the day's temperature. Add things you want to discuss or things that will help you remember or add flavour to your entries.