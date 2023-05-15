Is race swapping in Hollywood just pandering in the name of representation?

In recent years, the lack of roles for people of colour in Hollywood has drawn heavy criticism. In response, many studios and productions have tried to diversify their casts through race blind casting or diversity quotas that ensure more actors from underrepresented minority groups. Another tactic has been race swapping, which is when an actor is cast as a character originally portrayed as someone of a different ethnicity.

Superhero adaptations have several notable examples, like Zendaya taking on the role of Mary Jane Watson in the MCU’s Spider-Man series, or Keiynan Lonsdale and Candis Patton playing Wally and Iris West in the CW’s The Flash. But the announcement that Halle Baily would be cast in the iconic role of Ariel in Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid drew fresh attention to these casting decisions last year.

Like many media outlets, I initially embraced the choice as a sign of progressiveness and inclusivity. Many videos started cropping up online of little girls delighted at the representation of a black Ariel, which seemed to justify the decision.

But, I couldn’t put aside certain nagging misgivings. At the time, I didn’t speak about it more openly over concerns I would be drawn into arguments about political correctness. But I kept wondering – if Disney wanted to give roles to actors from minority groups, why couldn’t they make stories with new characters and content that accurately depicted the experiences of people from those groups?

It’s not like they haven’t made such movies before. Pocahontas, Moana, and The Princess and the Frog have their issues with representation, but they are also stories centred on non-white characters. But a remake that no one asked for expecting praise for simply swapping the race of its lead character feels incredibly disingenuous and even exploitative.