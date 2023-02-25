Stripe’s Song of the Day: Radiohead – How to Disappear Completely

OK Computer was monumental. A critical darling, the indie rock classic was considered too ‘uncommercial’ for a broader audience, but was a hit anyway. Radiohead could have coasted off the goodwill for ages. Instead, they took a sharp left turn with 2000’s Kid A.

The sound on their fourth album was vastly different. Instead of the trappings of the usual rock genre, the band explored electronic music, ambient music, krautrock, jazz, and even classical.

‘How to Disappear Completely’ showcases that new sound. The acoustic guitar strums away amid a base layer of sound and strings before building into paranoid electronica and lush orchestration. It sounds spare and stripped down, haunting and atmospheric, dreamy and ethereal. It’s a standout on the album and a fan favourite.

The lyrics, which touch on themes of escape, alienation, and the search for peace, feel targeted, but just as elusive as the rest of the song. Lead singer Thom Yorke notes that part of the inspiration came from Michael Stipe of R.E.M.’s comments about disappearing from the public eye.

The memorable refrain “I’m not here, this isn’t happening” has become a touchstone for the band’s fans. A popular theory says it came from the words Yorke would repeat to himself before a live performance as a way to get rid of his stage fright and anxiety. The technique seems to have been inspired by the idea of dissociation, a psychological state of detachment people can enter as a way of coping with stress or trauma. There is no evidence of Yorke having actually done this, or that the line portrays it, but the story gets at the emotional texture of the song.

It captures a sense of longing and introspection that resonates with many who see it as a powerful expression of the desire to escape from their reality and the anxieties of the world.

Expressions of mental struggle and emotional turmoil are at the heart of much of Radiohead's work, as are introspection and atmosphere. ‘How to Disappear Completely’ encapsulates this aspect of the band, building a mood that is uneasy and disorienting, but also relatable.

