Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real to book cup quarter-final berth

Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme scored in extra time to give Atletico Madrid a 4-2 derby victory over last year's champions Real Madrid that earned Diego Simeone's side a Copa del Rey quarter-final place on Thursday.

A week after the rivals clashed in a 5-3 Real win in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals in Saudi Arabia, they met again in a peppery affair at a packed Metropolitano that was also decided with two extra-time goals, but now in Atletico's favour.

Atletico winger Samuel Lino opened the scoring for the hosts from a counter-attack in the 39th minute, tapping in from point-blank range after centre back Antonio Rudiger miskicked a clearance backwards to gift him the ball.