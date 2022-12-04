    বাংলা

    Spain cannot repeat mistakes from Japan collapse, says Rodri

    Germany did Spain a favour by beating Costa Rica but Rodri admitted three difficult minutes unnecessarily complicated their own match

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Dec 2022, 12:48 PM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2022, 12:48 PM

    Spain have learned lessons from the 2-1 loss to Japan that threatened to knock them out of the World Cup and are aware they cannot afford to make the same mistakes against Morocco, Rodri Hernandez said on Sunday.

    Spain's 2-1 loss to Japan in the final group game after the Asian side scored two quick-fire goals dropped them to second in the group, and there was a three-minute period when they were third after Costa Rica took the lead against Germany.

    Ultimately, Germany did Spain a favour by beating Costa Rica but Rodri admitted those three difficult minutes unnecessarily complicated their own match before they sealed progress to the last 16.

    "Now a new competition is beginning. There is always analysis on what we can improve on, even after the games when we've played well," Rodri told reporters ahead of Tuesday's game against Morocco who surprisingly topped Group F.

    "The other day there weren't that many things to improve on because it was a 10-minute collapse and this is what we have to do better. We've been warned that this cannot happen again.

    "The coach has been clear, the players have assumed responsibility and we're training happily, wanting to be in the next round and knowing that we can get there."

    'CLEAR ROLE'

    Although Rodri plays as a midfielder for Premier League champions Manchester City, the 26-year-old has been deployed at centre back by Spain coach Luis Enrique at the World Cup.

    "My role in the team is the same as any central defender, to pass out from the back, to give consistency and solidity to the team. Each player has a clear role," Rodri said.

    "I try to exploit my characteristics. I help to come out with the ball played from the back. Our opponents give us little space between the lines, so the central defender is very important in our scheme.

    "We have a specific way of playing, creating superiority from the back... Our way of playing is to provide solutions and get the ball out from the back, but we know when we have to take risks and when not to."

    Morocco are in the last 16 for the first time in 36 years and though Rodri said they would be tough opponents, particularly Hakim Ziyech.

    "They have very good quality players and they work very well in a collective way, it will be a very tough and very even match. They knocked out Belgium. We should have a good day to beat them," he said.

    "(Ziyech) is a great player, he's playing very well... Very dangerous when he shoots. But I think Morocco have great players, not just Ziyech."

    Qatar World Cup
    FIFA World Cup 2022
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Croatia v Belgium - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Croatia's Luka Modric and Josko Gvardiol celebrate after the match as Croatia qualify for the knockout stages.
    'Miraculous' Croatia ready for similar-styled Japan
    The runners-up from the last World Cup are determined to keep their reputation going against Japan
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Cameroon v Brazil - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Brazil's Neymar gestures after the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
    Neymar to play against South Korea
    Thiago Silva was asked during a news conference if Neymar would play and Tite took hold of the microphone and said "yes"
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Serbia v Switzerland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after the match as Switzerland qualify for the knockout stages REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    Swiss need something special to send Portugal home: Shaqiri
    The Swiss were on the wrong end of a 4-1 thrashing in Lisbon when the sides met in the Nations League in June
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Portugal - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 2, 2022 Portugal coach Fernando Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo look on REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
    Near full-strength Portugal primed for Switzerland test
    Otavia should be fully fit to play against Switzerland and Pereira was recovering well, says coach

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher