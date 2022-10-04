UEFA games to hold moment of silence in memory of Indonesian stadium disaster victims

A moment of silence will be held at all matches in European competitions this week in memory of the victims of the Indonesian stadium disaster that killed at least 125 people, European football's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

Hundreds of spectators were crushed as they tried to flee the overpacked stadium in Malang, East Java on Saturday, after police fired tear gas to disperse agitated fans of the losing home team, Arema FC, who had poured onto the pitch.