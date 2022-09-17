Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations

Neymar and other leading Brazilian players leapt to the defence of their compatriot Vinicius Jr on Friday after the Real Madrid forward was advised to tone down his goal celebrations.

Vinicius has made a fast start to the season with five goals and three assists in all competitions but has infuriated opponents in LaLiga with his celebrations, which include dancing near the corner flag.

The 22-year-old has been widely criticised in Spain but his international team mate Neymar, who plays for Paris St Germain, has encouraged him to express himself.

"Dribble, dance and be you! Happy just the way you are. Go for it my boy, next goal we dance," Neymar wrote on Instagram.