    Late Rodri goal earns Man City draw with Chelsea

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Feb 2024, 08:26 PM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2024, 08:26 PM

    Rodri's late goal salvaged a 1-1 Premier League draw for Manchester City against Chelsea on Saturday as the champions avoided their first home loss in 15 months but had their 12-game winning streak across all competitions ended.

    Pep Guardiola's team, unbeaten in their last nine league games, remained third in the table on 53 points, four behind leaders Liverpool and two adrift of Arsenal, but with a game in hand.

    Raheem Sterling scored for Chelsea against his former team in the 42nd minute from a counter-attack, beating City defender Kyle Walker before curling the ball past keeper Ederson.

    After numerous near-misses that had the City fans holding their heads in frustration, Rodri equalised in the 83rd minute with a thunderous shot that deflected off Trevoh Chalobah into the net.

