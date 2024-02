Late Rodri goal earns Man City draw with Chelsea

Rodri's late goal salvaged a 1-1 Premier League draw for Manchester City against Chelsea on Saturday as the champions avoided their first home loss in 15 months but had their 12-game winning streak across all competitions ended.

Pep Guardiola's team, unbeaten in their last nine league games, remained third in the table on 53 points, four behind leaders Liverpool and two adrift of Arsenal, but with a game in hand.