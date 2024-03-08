Liverpool boss Klopp says in-form Nunez still not at his peak

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez has "quality coming out of his ears" but still has room for improvement, manager Juergen Klopp said after the Uruguayan forward scored a brace in Thursday's 5-1 Europa League win over Sparta Prague.

Nunez took time to settle in England but has scored eight goals and set up four more in 12 games for Liverpool in 2024.

"Nunez had to adapt, that's done and (he is) settled in the middle of the team. He has quality coming out of his ears, to be honest," Klopp told reporters after the first leg of the last-16 tie on Thursday.