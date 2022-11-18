Injured Correa and Gonzalez out of Argentina World Cup squad

Argentina's Joaquin Correa and Nicolas Gonzalez have been ruled out of the World Cup due to injuries, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Thursday.

Angel Correa has been called up to replace Gonzalez after the latter sustained a muscle injury.

"After today's training session, Nicolas Gonzalez suffered a muscle injury and will not be included in the World Cup squad. In his place, the national team staff has called up Angel Correa," the AFA said in a statement.