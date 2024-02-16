    বাংলা

    Mbappe tells PSG he is leaving in the summer, says The Athletic

    The France captain will leave as a free agent seven years after he joined the Parisian club

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Feb 2024, 06:50 PM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2024, 06:50 PM

    France captain Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris St Germain that he is leaving the club in July as a free agent seven years after joining the side, The Athletic website reported on Thursday.

    "Mbappe has communicated his decision to PSG but the terms of his exit are yet to be fully agreed. An official announcement is expected once the situation is finalised in the next few months," the report said.

    The forward, who won the World Cup in 2018, joined PSG from Monaco in August 2017 and has helped them win five Ligue 1 titles. The 25-year-old has scored 20 goals in the league this season as PSG pursue their third title in a row.

    PSG, who lead the standings by 11 points, host Nice on Friday.

