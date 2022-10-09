Militao's early header earns Real Madrid win at Getafe

Defender Eder Militao's early header gave Real Madrid a low-key 1-0 win at Getafe on Saturday to move them back up to the top of the LaLiga standings.

Militao scored the winner in the third minute, ghosting between several defenders to head home from close-range from a corner by Luka Modric.

Yet despite their early breakthrough and a dominant performance, Real were unable to break down Getafe’s defensive wall and extend their lead.

Playing at Getafe has often caused trouble for Real, who were winless in their two previous visits to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, having failed to score in both matches.