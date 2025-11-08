West Ham roar back to beat Burnley 3-2

West Ham United substitutes Tomas Soucek and Kyle Walker-Peters scored second-half goals as their side came from behind to beat Burnley 3-2 at home in a pulsating Premier League clash between the two struggling sides on Saturday.

The win sees West Ham move level with Burnley on 10 points after 11 games and they remain one place behind their visitors in 18th spot due to their inferior goal difference, despite notching their second league win in six days.

Burnley got off to a good start and deservedly went ahead in the 35th minute through Zian Fleming, but Callum Wilson was able to level before the break with a close-range header after a shot from Crysencio Summerville bounced up off Burnley defender Maxime Esteve and into his path.

Soucek came off the bench and chested the ball into the net to put West Ham into the lead in the 77th minute and Walker-Peters added a third in the 87th, and though Josh Cullen pulled a goal back deep into stoppage time, it proved too little, too late as West Ham held on to win.