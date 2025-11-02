Chelsea win 1-0 at Spurs as Joao Pedro ends goal drought

Chelsea beat hosts Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday with Brazil striker Joao Pedro scoring the only goal of the game and getting back on the scoresheet for the first time since August.

Enzo Maresca's men, stung by last weekend's home defeat by Sunderland, took the lead when Moises Caicedo stole the ball from Micky van de Ven and squared for Joao Pedro who made no mistake from eight metres in the 34th minute.

Chelsea climbed to fourth place in the table on 17 points after 10 games, one rung below Spurs on goal difference.

Spurs have now registered just one win against Chelsea in their last 14 Premier League meetings.