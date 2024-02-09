'Jordanian Messi' Al-Taamari key to their hopes in Asian Cup final

Few would have picked Jordan's Musa Al-Taamari to be one of the standout players at the Asian Cup in Qatar but the energetic forward has lit up the tournament and helped guide his side into their first ever final.

Jordan qualified for the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams but since they entered the last 16, they have charted a spectacular rise with Montpellier winger Al-Taamari leading from the front.

In a tournament that was headlined by Premier League stars such as South Korea's Son Heung-min and his national team mate Lee Kang-in of Paris St Germain, it was the 26-year-old Al-Taamari who stole the spotlight in their semi-final win.

The hardworking Al-Taamari is key to Jordan's press, harrying defenders with his pace and ability to read their opponents' passing patterns to force mistakes.

It was Al-Taamari's interception that created the first goal in their 2-0 victory over South Korea when he pinched the ball high up the pitch, while his sensational solo run minutes later wrapped up the win to set up a showdown with hosts Qatar on Saturday.