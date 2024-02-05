In conversation with Sanjida Akhter: From Kalsindur to Kolkata

Footballer Sanjida Akhter has recently made her debut in the Indian Women's League, sporting the jersey of one of the most famous clubs in the subcontinent - the East Bengal team.

Sanjida scored her first goal for East Bengal on Monday in 1-3 defeat to Kickstart FC, who feature her teammate Sabina Khatun.

Despite the defeat, Sanjida was able to open her East Bengal account and fulfil one of her desires in the Indian Women's League.

In an unfiltered conversation with bdnews24.com, the 22-year-old spoke about her lifelong dream of playing in a foreign league and her journey from Bangladeshi village of Kalsindur to Kolkata.

You've made your debut for East Bengal. What has the reaction been like surrounding the women's league in India? How different is it compared to Bangladesh?

The people's ardour for the women's football league in Kolkata is quite exciting, more so if the match is being held on the grounds of East Bengal.

Many spectators come to support us in the stands during the matches. However, the number of supporters in Kolkata is still a little less compared to the amount of love we receive in Bangladesh. Especially after having won the SAFF Championship.