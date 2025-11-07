Bellingham and Foden back in England squad for World Cup qualifiers

Football - UEFA Champions League - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Nov 4, 2025 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

England head coach Thomas Tuchel recalled Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Manchester City's Phil Foden when naming his squad on Friday for next week's World Cup qualifiers at home to Serbia and away against Albania.

Both players missed out last time as England sealed their passage to next year's finals in North America with two games to spare following a 5-0 victory over Latvia.

There was no place once again for Everton winger Jack Grealish despite his impressive start to the season and Tuchel also overlooked Brighton & Hove Albion's veteran striker Danny Welbeck who has scored six Premier League goals this season.

In all, Tuchel has made six changes to his last squad in October with Arsenal full back Myles Lewis-Skelly the most notable absentee. Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was also omitted because of fitness issues.

Watkins scored in the friendly win over Wales last month and his omission means captain Harry Kane is England's only specialist striker in the 25-man squad.

There was a first call-up for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, while Manchester City full back Nico O'Reilly, who replaced the injured Reece James in the last squad, retains his place. Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton also returns.

MAJOR TALKING POINT

The 22-year-old Bellingham's absence from the last squad was a major talking point as Tuchel said he wanted to reward the players who had impressed him in qualifying wins against Andorra and Serbia in September.

Bellingham, whose 44th and most recent cap came in June in a friendly defeat by Senegal, struggled with injuries at the start of the campaign and was only just back from a shoulder problem when Tuchel named his last squad. He has scored three goals in his last four appearances for Real Madrid though.

Foden has also returned to form with Manchester City after struggling last season and scored twice in the Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund this week.

"We are delighted they are back. Their contribution to their clubs lately was immense," Tuchel told a news conference.

"They play regularly and play a big role in the success of Real Madrid and Manchester City. They've scored decisive goals regularly. We are delighted they are in form and back with us.

"Jude comes back as a number 10, I think that's his best position. Main thing about (Foden) is that he gets a role in the central part of the pitch."

Bournemouth's Channel Islands-born Scott has been one of the stand-out players in the south-coast club's great start to the season and was selected ahead of the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

"I hope he proves us right by showing his talent and personality," Tuchel said of the 22-year-old Scott.

On the lack of traditional strikers in his latest squad, Tuchel said he still had plenty of options.

"We don't have a clear number nine profile behind Harry (Kane) but given different scenarios, Anthony Gordon plays there for Newcastle. Marcus Rashford plays there for Barcelona," he said. "Phil Foden can also play a very fluid number nine in this camp. We have enough options to be dangerous."

England have a 100 percent record with 18 points after six matches in Group K and face third-placed Serbia at Wembley on Thursday and then Albania, who are second, on Sunday in Tirana.

Albania have 11 points and Serbia are on 10. Only the group winners qualify directly for next year's World Cup, with the runners‑up entering the playoffs.