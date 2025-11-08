Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 08, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Manchester United out for redemption in clash with Tottenham, says Yoro

He calls the Tottenham clash a chance to rewrite the pain of Bilbao

Man United out for redemption: Yoro

Reuters

Published : 08 Nov 2025, 08:18 AM

Updated : 08 Nov 2025, 08:18 AM

Related Stories
India, Sri Lanka venues for T20 World Cup finalised
India, Sri Lanka venues for T20 World Cup finalised
Deschamps recalls Kante, Muani for WC qualifiers
Deschamps recalls Kante, Muani for WC qualifiers
Real, Barca seek LaLiga solace after European setbacks
Real, Barca seek LaLiga solace after European setbacks
Napoli's top spot under threat
Napoli's top spot under threat
Read More
Argentina calls up Messi with Miami still in playoffs
Argentina calls up Messi with Miami still in playoffs
Textbook printing delayed again: Will secondary students get books on time?
Textbook printing delayed again: Will secondary students get books on time?
Bangladesh emerged as a state after 1975: Asif
Bangladesh emerged as a state after 1975: Asif
Crude bomb attack on Kakrail church
Crude bomb attack on Kakrail church
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More