Messi hopes to play in Tokyo friendly after Hong Kong letdown

"In Hong Kong, we had an open-door training session and I went out because there was such a big crowd there and there was a clinic with the kids, and I wanted to be there and participate," the 36-year-old told a press conference at a Tokyo hotel.

"But the truth is that the discomfort was still there and it was very difficult for me to play.

"I can understand that people were looking forward to it and I hope that there will be another opportunity for me to play in Hong Kong."

The Inter Miami skipper, who led Argentina to a World Cup triumph in 2022, was coy about whether he would play in Wednesday's friendly against J-League champions Vissel Kobe.

"For tomorrow, I don't know, we'll need to see how it goes in training today," he added. "We still don't know if I would be able to or not, but I feel much better than I did a few days ago and really want to be able to play."

Messi spoke at the press conference alone after appearances by Beckham, coach Tata Martino and team mates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez were cancelled at the last minute.