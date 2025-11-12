Edwards returns to Wolves as manager after Middlesbrough exit drama

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Rob Edwards as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday after agreeing terms with second-tier side Middlesbrough and the Welsh coach.

Edwards, who previously guided Luton Town to the Premier League in his first season, had taken charge of Middlesbrough on a three-year contract in June but appeared to have had his head turned following interest from his former club Wolves.

Wolves were seeking a new manager after the Premier League's bottom side sacked Vitor Pereira following a winless start to the season after 10 games.

"We need to refresh the whole club with a new coach's philosophy, bringing his own identity and ideas, and we can build on that. We are at a new chapter for the club and Rob will be a key piece of that," club Chairman Jeff Shi said.

MIDDLESBROUGH RELUCTANTLY AGREE TERMS WITH WOLVES

Middlesbrough were reluctant to let Edwards leave but after initially rejecting an approach from Wolves, they were forced to agree terms with the Premier League side when the 42-year-old made clear his desire to take the job.

The timing proved particularly painful for Middlesbrough, who were sitting third in the Championship standings when Edwards was stood down ahead of last weekend's game.

Middlesbrough gave Edwards permission to speak to Wolves on Saturday and four days later, he put pen to paper to confirm his return to the Premier League and Molineux Stadium, where he spent four seasons as a player and made more than 100 appearances.

Edwards now has the task of turning around the club's fortunes and maintaining their top-flight status.

Interim head coach Jamie Collins oversaw a 3-0 defeat by Chelsea on Saturday, leaving Wolves as the only team across England's top four tiers yet to win a league match this season.