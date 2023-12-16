U19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat India on way to reach final

India beat Australia by 20 runs in Raipur to clinch the 5-match T20I series 3-1, with a game to spare
Left-arm pacer Maruf Mridha’s fiery spell and a smashing fifty from Ariful Islam have powered Bangladeshi to a convincing 4-wicket win over India in the U-19 Asia Cup.
Mahfuzur Rahman’s side chased a target of 189 runs with 43 balls to spare in Dubai on Friday to reach the final for the second time.
Maruf took 4 for 41 with a maiden in 10 overs to be adjudged the Man of the Match.
Ariful, who scored 94 runs, was also a strong contender for the title.
Bangladesh will now play against the United Arab Emirates, who won the first semi-final by beating Pakistan by 11 runs on Sunday.