    U19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat India on way to reach final

    Maruf and Ariful send Bangladesh to the final against the UAE

    Published : 15 Dec 2023, 06:30 PM
    Left-arm pacer Maruf Mridha’s fiery spell and a smashing fifty from Ariful Islam have powered Bangladeshi to a convincing 4-wicket win over India in the U-19 Asia Cup.

    Mahfuzur Rahman’s side chased a target of 189 runs with 43 balls to spare in Dubai on Friday to reach the final for the second time.

    Maruf took 4 for 41 with a maiden in 10 overs to be adjudged the Man of the Match.

    Ariful, who scored 94 runs, was also a strong contender for the title.

    Bangladesh will now play against the United Arab Emirates, who won the first semi-final by beating Pakistan by 11 runs on Sunday.

