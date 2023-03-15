    বাংলা

    Ronaldo booked, subbed and goalless in a rough night

    Ronaldo failed to score for the third consecutive game and is yet to open his account at Al-Nassr stadium

    Reuters
    Published : 15 March 2023, 12:18 PM
    Updated : 15 March 2023, 12:18 PM

    Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr beat Abha 3-1 in the King's Cup on Tuesday but it was a disappointing night for the Portuguese forward, who failed to score, received a yellow card and was substituted for the first time since his move to Saudi Arabia.

    Ronaldo failed to score for the third consecutive game and is yet to open his account at Al-Nassr stadium.

    The former Manchester United striker, who moved to Al-Nassr in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract for a reported fee of about 200 million euros ($214.71 million), had contributed to 10 consecutive goals, scoring eight with two assists before going empty handed in the last two league games.

    In Tuesday's quarter-final, Al-Nassr were leading 2-0 when Ronaldo had the opportunity to launch a counter-attack but Latvian referee Andris Treimanis ended the first half.

    Ronaldo angrily grabbed the ball and then hit it away, which saw the referee bring out a yellow card.

    Al-Nassr scored a third in the second half before Ronaldo was replaced in the 87th minute by Anderson Talisca, the league's top scorer returning from injury.

    Ronaldo did not enjoy the best of games last Thursday, kicking away water bottles before going up the tunnel after a 1-0 defeat to rivals Al-Ittihad. Read full story

    "Ronaldo's presence gives the opposing teams an incentive to play the game of their lives against him," local media quoted Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia as saying after the game.

    While Ronaldo's famous celebration was not seen at Al-Nassr Stadium it appeared in another King's Cup game, with Al-Hilal's Michael Delgado performing it in their 3-1 win against Al-Fateh.

    Football stars
    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - Jan 26, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts.
    Ronaldo's Al Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup
    Talisca's goal for Al Nassr in the 67th minute was not enough to turn around the deficit from two first-half goals for Al Ittihad
    Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Ettifaq - Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Jan 22, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action.
    Ronaldo fails to score on debut as Al Nassr beat Al Ettifaq
    Ronaldo's desire to kick off his stint at Al Nassr with a goal became more and more evident as the second half wore on, culminating with an unsuccessful attempt at a bicycle kick
    Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo
    Ronaldo-Messi rivalry set for new chapter in Riyadh
    Ronaldo and Messi are set to face off on the pitch for the first time since December 2020, when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0
    FILE PHOTO: Football - Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo - Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Jan 3, 2023 New Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo during training.
    Ronaldo has no clause in contract to support Saudi WC bid: Al Nassr
    Media reports suggested Ronaldo would be paid another 200 million euros to support Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher