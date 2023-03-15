Ronaldo booked, subbed and goalless in a rough night

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr beat Abha 3-1 in the King's Cup on Tuesday but it was a disappointing night for the Portuguese forward, who failed to score, received a yellow card and was substituted for the first time since his move to Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo failed to score for the third consecutive game and is yet to open his account at Al-Nassr stadium.

The former Manchester United striker, who moved to Al-Nassr in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract for a reported fee of about 200 million euros ($214.71 million), had contributed to 10 consecutive goals, scoring eight with two assists before going empty handed in the last two league games.