Lorient stun 10-man PSG with 3-1 win in Ligue 1

Lorient shocked Paris St Germain with a 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes after the Ligue 1 leaders were reduced to 10 men when Achraf Hakimi was sent off early in the first half.

PSG, who have now lost nine games in all competitions in 2023, remain on 75 points from 33 games and they could see their Ligue 1 lead cut to five points if Olympique Marseille beat Auxerre later on Sunday. Lorient moved up to 10th.

Lorient took the lead in the 15th minute with some neat interplay on the right flank that stretched the PSG defence, allowing Romain Faivre to put the ball into the box where an unmarked Enzo Le Fee fired home.