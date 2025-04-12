Home +
Injured Maignan to return to Milan after overnight hospital stay

The Milan goalkeeper spends a night in a hospital after being carried off on a stretcher following a collision with teammate Alex Jimenez

Maignan to return to Milan after hospital stay
Serie A - Udinese v AC Milan - Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy - Apr 11, 2025 AC Milan's Mike Maignan is brought off the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters

Published : 12 Apr 2025, 07:05 PM

Updated : 12 Apr 2025, 07:05 PM

