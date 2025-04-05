Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 06, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Juve are still a work in progress, Tudor says before Roma test

Fifth-placed Juventus are a point below Bologna as they battle to ensure Champions League qualification

Juve are still a work in progress, Tudor says before Roma test
Serie A - Juventus v Genoa - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - Mar 29, 2025 Juventus coach Igor Tudor applauds fans before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters

Published : 05 Apr 2025, 07:37 PM

Updated : 05 Apr 2025, 07:37 PM

Related Stories
De Bruyne set for last clash against Man United
De Bruyne set for last clash against Man United
Juve are still a work in progress: Tudor
Juve are still a work in progress: Tudor
Bayern's Musiala out with hamstring injury
Bayern's Musiala out with hamstring injury
Barcelona held by Betis, miss chance to extend lead
Barcelona held by Betis, miss chance to extend lead
Read More
Israel changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings
Israel changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings
Archer's quick redemption boosts RR's IPL campaign
Archer's quick redemption boosts RR's IPL campaign
IMF talks include budget size: Salehuddin
IMF talks include budget size: Salehuddin
India unlikely to retaliate against Trump tariffs
India unlikely to retaliate against Trump tariffs
Read More
Opinion

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!

Julian Francis

Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Read More