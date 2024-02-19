Ten Hag urges United to be more clinical after narrow Luton win

Manchester United must become more clinical in front of goal and put teams to the sword, manager Erik ten Hag said after his side squandered a host of chances in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town.

United, who are sixth, have won their last four league games but three of those wins have been by one-goal margins.

Two early goals from striker Rasmus Hojlund put United in the driver's seat on Sunday but after Carlton Morris halved the deficit in the 14th minute at Kenilworth Road Ten Hag's side were unable to restore their two-goal cushion.