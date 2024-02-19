    বাংলা

    Ten Hag urges United to be more clinical after narrow Luton win

    United, who are sixth, have won their last four league games but three of those wins have been by one-goal margins

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Feb 2024, 06:39 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2024, 06:39 AM

    Manchester United must become more clinical in front of goal and put teams to the sword, manager Erik ten Hag said after his side squandered a host of chances in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town.

    United, who are sixth, have won their last four league games but three of those wins have been by one-goal margins.

    Two early goals from striker Rasmus Hojlund put United in the driver's seat on Sunday but after Carlton Morris halved the deficit in the 14th minute at Kenilworth Road Ten Hag's side were unable to restore their two-goal cushion.

    The Dutchman told reporters United had been "fragile" at times after failing to kill the game off.

    "We missed some really massive chances and we should have scored and we know that," he added.

    "On the other hand, Luton Town have lost games this season, but only two times by more than two, so it is not easy here.

    "The way we started was perfect and that's the way we want to do it, it was a perfect game plan but the only thing we didn't do is be more clinical in front of goal.

    "We must score more goals because today we could have easily scored five goals."

    United next host Fulham on Sunday before travelling to Nottingham Forest for a fifth-round FA Cup tie.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 17, 2024 Manchester City's Rodri celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
    Late Rodri goal earns City draw with Chelsea
    Pep Guardiola's team, unbeaten in their last nine league games, remain third in the table on 53 points, four behind leaders Liverpool and two adrift of Arsenal, but with a game in hand
    Premier League - Burnley v Arsenal - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 17, 2024 Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Martin Odegaard, Cedric Soares and Declan Rice REUTERS/Phil Noble
    Arsenal stay hot on Liverpool's heels
    After a dip in form at the end of last year, Arsenal have now won five league games in a row
    People walk past the semi developed site of the Royal Arcade development in Crewe, Britain, Jan 29, 2024. REUTERS
    Rubble in British railway town raises red flags for PM Sunak
    Over four years on, the political ground has shifted and opinion polls show the ruling party losing that support, a reversal that could help put it on course
    Premier League - Luton Town v Chelsea - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - December 30, 2023 Chelsea's Cole Palmer scores their first goal REUTERS/Ian Walton
    Chelsea withstand Luton fightback
    The expensively assembled Blues had lost their previous four Premier League away games

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps