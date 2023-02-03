Asensio, Vinicius earn Real comfortable win over 10-man Valencia

Real, bidding to retain the title,are under pressure from their arch-rivals Barca who are unbeaten in their last 14 matches in all competitions and on a four-game winning streak in LaLiga.

They were the better side for large parts of the game and controlled the tempo on a chilly night in Madrid, but it took them a while to find their mojo in front of goal, with Vinicius and Karim Benzema wasting good opportunities in the first half.

Antonio Rudiger had a goal ruled out by VAR for a Benzema foul in the build-up just before halftime.

Real looked sharper after the break, however, and struck twice in two minutes, a magnificent curling shot into the top corner by Asensio after 52 minutes followed by Vinicius slotting home from close range to finish off a lightning quick counter-attack.

Real controlled the rest of the game against opponents whose frustration was shown by Paulista's reckless challenge on Vinicius.